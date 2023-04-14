Electricity subsidy to continue in Delhi as LG approves file

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) The people of Delhi will continue to get subsidised electricity like before as Lieutenant Governor V.K Saxena on Friday approved the file related to power subsidy.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Energy Minister Atishi said "The file relating to subsidy has been stopped by the Lieutenant Governor. Due to this, 46 lakh consumers of Delhi will not be able to get electricity subsidy."

Shortly after the allegations were made by the Energy Minister, the Lieutenant Governor's office claimed that the Delhi L-G has signed the file on electricity subsidy.

"As the Lieutenant Governor had withheld the file related to power subsidy, Delhiites would not be able to get free electricity from Saturday," Atishi had alleged.

She said that the Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi gives 200 units free of cost to Delhiites every month and 50 per cent subsidy on 201 to 400 units of electricity.

Atishi also claimed that she had sought an appointment with the Lieutenant Governor on this subject, but even after 24 hours, the L-G did not give her an appointment.

Reacting to Atishi's allegations, the Lieutenant Governor's office said that the Energy Minister should avoid making unnecessary and baseless allegations.

The L-G's office said "The Energy Minister should stop misleading the people with false statements. The Energy Minister and the Chief Minister have been asked why the decision regarding subsidy was kept pending till April 4, when the deadline for electricity subsidy was April 15."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena has slammed the state government for not conducting the audit of Rs 13,549 crore given to the power discoms.

