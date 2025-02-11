Man Escapes Death After Bench Press Goes Wrong: Shocking Gym Incident

If there is an exercise that’s usually a favorite for gym enthusiasts, it’s the bench press. An exercise that targets the chest, shoulder, and triceps it involves lying on a bench and pressing the weighted barbell upwards from chest level until the arms are fully extended and then lowering it back down.

Bench press should be done under proper expert supervision, just like any other form of exercise. In an Instagram video that went viral, a gym enthusiast nearly escaped death while doing the bench press. The video shared by jist news on social media finds a well-built man attempting to confidently do the bench press but struggling to lift the barbell.

As a result, the barbell landed on his neck, and since the exercise was done without proper supervision, it turned catastrophic quickly. However, a girl was seen in the video trying to help the person, but she couldn’t lift the dumbbell. It was a near-death experience for the man as things could have turned worse within no time.

However, he was able to free himself of the weight finally and escaped narrowly. This video should be an eye-opener for fitness enthusiasts to not perform these exercises without proper supervision.

