Neeraj Bawana-Parvesh Mann gang member nabbed from Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) An associate of Neeraj Bawana-Parvesh Mann gang, tasked with collecting money after getting directions from his handlers, has been arrested, a Delhi Police official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Shubham Sehrawat, a resident of Rohini and a semi-automatic pistol, a country-made firearm and seven bullets were recovered from his possession.

According to police, on Tuesday, specific inputs were received that one associate of Neeraj Bawana-Parvesh Mann gang will come near Sector-11, Rohini and may be carrying illegal weapons with him.

"Acting on the inputs, a police team was formed. A raid was conducted and Shubham was intercepted while he was travelling in his Hyundai Creta SUV near Sector-11, Rohini. He was apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Ravi Kumar Singh said.

On interrogation, Shubham told police that he used to collect money on the direction of Bawana and Mann from various persons as directed by his handlers.

"He was properly brainwashed by his handlers and was ready to do anything on their directions. Shubham's cousin Sanju Sehrawat was an associate of Neeraj Bawana-Parvesh Mann through which he came in contact with those people. He is already involved in one case of attempt to culpable homicide," the DCP said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.