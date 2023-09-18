Goyal accuses DMK MP A. Raja of indulging in petty politics

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday accused DMK MP A. Raja of indulging in petty politics during a discussion on 75 years of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

Goyal condemned the mention of the EU Parliament's discussion on Manipur crisis, made by Raja.

Raja, while participating in the discussions on the first day of the special session of the Parliament on Monday, said that in the past nine years, the "Constitutional morality has been distorted and social harmony has come under threat".

"The treasury benches acted in a diabolical way throughout its term," he said.

Raja's speech was interrupted by the treasury benches, with mentions to the Sanatan Dharma row.

Responding to Raja, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad wondered if it was fair to raise the issue of the European Parliament condemning India when the MPs are moving to a new Parliament building.

"The tone for today's debate on 75 years of Parliamentary democracy was set by Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and followed by almost all parties, except some. It is unfortunate that some members are indulging in petty politics and are lowering the standard of the discussion to score some brownie points. I request you to expunge these remarks condemning India from record," Goyal said while intervening in the discussion.

Meanwhile, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi referred to various incidents which have harmed democracy over the years.

He referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Babri Masjid demolition, Gujarat riots and imposition of laws like TADA, POTA and AFSPA, to highlight his views.

