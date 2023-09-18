BJP chalks out 'ABCD' formula based on winnability in poll-bound Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 18 (IANS) With Assembly elections nearing in Rajasthan, the BJP is working on different strategies to return to power in the desert state.

Party leaders have confirmed that the 200 Assembly constituencies in the state will be divided into four categories -- A, B, C and D -- depending on the party's winnability in the respective seats.

While the seats with highest winnability factor have been included in 'A' secion, the lesser popular seats have been put under 'B' category. The seats weaker than 'B' section have been clubbed in 'C' category, while the weakest seats have been bracketed in 'D' category. The party will give top priority to the seats in A, B and C categories, party workers said.

The party workers also confirmed that the BJP's first list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be released after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jaipur on September 25.

Earlier, there were speculation that the first list will be released in the middle of the 'Parivartan Yatra'. However, party workers have denied this possibility now.

In the first list, BJP can announce candidates for the A and D category seats, the strongest and the weakest. There are around 29 seats in A and 19 seats in D category, sources said.

The 'strong' BJP seats include Bundi, Kota South, Ladpura, Ramganjmandi, Jhalrapatan, Khanpur, Asind, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Bikaner East, Ratangarh, Phulera, Vidyadhar Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Alwar City, Ajmer North, Ajmer South, Beawar, Nagaur, Sojat, Pali, Bali, Sursagar, Sanganer, Siwana, Bhinmal and two others.

The 19 weakest seats include Dantaramgarh, Sardarpura, Kotputli, Jhunjhunu, Sanchore, Barmer City, Fatehpur, Laxmangarh, Khetri, Nawalgarh, Rajgarh-Laxmangarh, Lalsot, Sikrai, Todabhim, Sapotra, Bari, Vallabhnagar, Bagidaura, and Bassi assembly.

