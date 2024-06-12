UP govt to promote rural tourism, MoUs signed

Lucknow, June 12 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has signed two MoUs to bring rural tourism into the spotlight and connect people with the hinterland through homestays, a Minister said.

The department has already identified 229 villages across the state that will be promoted for tourism.

Jaiveer Singh, Minister of Tourism and Culture, said: "By encouraging rural tourism we are not only boosting local economies but also providing rural population with various means of livelihood and employment."

The first MoU was signed between the Directorate of Tourism represented by Mukesh Kumar Meshram and the State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) represented by mission director Deepa Ranjan.

The second MoU was signed between the UPSRLM and the Manyawar Kanshiram Institute of Tourism Management, Department of Tourism, Uttar Pradesh government.

According to the MoU, the Directorate of Tourism will focus on identifying and addressing infrastructure gaps in selected villages, developing tourism infrastructure, mobilising communities for tourism activities, organising capacity-building programmes and promoting homestays.

The UPSRLM will identify potential self-help groups (SHG), mobilise communities and build the capacity of the SHG members through training programmes.

They will also support village cleanliness, promote tourism villages through social media, share relevant data with the Department of Tourism and maintain tourism infrastructure as required.

"Our collaboration with the UPSRLM and the Manyawar Kanshiram Institute is a significant stride towards sustainable tourism and community empowerment. This initiative will enhance facilities and infrastructure, offering tourists an authentic experience of rustic village life," said Mukesh Kumar Meshram, state Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture.

This initiative aims to offer tourists a taste of village life while uplifting rural communities across the state.

