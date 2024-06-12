Woman found killed near home in Lucknow

Lucknow, June 12 (IANS) A 26-year-old woman was found murdered a few metres away from her house at Dubagga in Lucknow on Tuesday, police officials said.

The deceased, Poonam Rawat, had gone missing after she left her house to fetch water on Monday night, said the police.

The victim was strangled with a dupatta, which was tied around her neck, and there were injury marks on her body.

The police were trying to find out why the woman left her home at night when her family members were fast asleep.

"Autopsy will ascertain the cause of death and will also confirm any sexual assault on the victim," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Durgesh Kumar, adding that an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) was registered and legal action was being taken on the complaint filed by the woman's father Rajendra Rawat.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police said the victim's family did not apprehend any sexual assault in their complaint.

However, they have named one Subesh Kumar, whom they suspect to have a role in the murder.

