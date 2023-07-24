Govt adopted multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration in NE region: Reddy

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy, on Monday said that the Centre adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration in the northeastern region.

The Minister said this in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on the concrete action taken by the government to check the infiltration in border areas in the NE Region.

The approach includes tactical deployment of Border Guarding Forces along the International Borders, erection of border fencing and floodlighting, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, vulnerability mapping of Border Out Posts (BOPs), deployment of special surveillance equipment and vehicles and integrated surveillance technology equipped with CCTV/PTZ cameras, IR sensors and infrared alarm with Command and Control System, relentless anti-infiltration operation, Reddy said.

Among others, strengthening of intelligence network, anti-tunneling exercise in vulnerable areas and deployment of water crafts/boats, floating BOPs and technological solutions in non-feasible border areas like riverine gaps, etc, he added.

In response to a another question , the Minister said,"Construction of fencing along India's borders has been taken up as per the requirement and situations prevailing on the respective borders to check illegal cross border activities and address security concerns."

The NE Region shares international border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal and China.

