'Got many such threats in my career', Assam DGP on ULFA-I threat

Guwahati, July 24 (IANS) Reacting to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent's (ULFA-I) threats, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) G.P. Singh said on Monday that he had previously encountered many such similar threats from other terrorist outfits.

Singh told reporters, "I have received these types of threats from different terror groups during the course of my career, which has spanned 15-20 years, and it is not only limited to Assam. Since the government pays us for the tasks it gives us to complete, I don't think the threats have any real meaning.”

"The Chief Minister is working for Assam's development, and if any group is attempting to obstruct the process through extortion and demands, whether real or fake, I will not permit anything of the sort to take place in the state," the top cop said, adding: “I am absolutely clear about this. The police will do all it takes to stop anything that is impeding development. The perpetrators will be chased with extreme vigour.”

After one person was shot in the leg and some others were arrested on charges of demanding extortion money in the name of ULFA-I, the banned militant outfit on Monday had threatened the Assam DGP to stop doing ‘fake’ encounters or else 'leave the state'.

The police on Sunday had arrested one person identified as Hem Chutia from the Khowang locality in Dibrugarh district for allegedly extorting money in the name of ULFA-I.

However, according to the police, following his arrest he tried to escape from custody for which the police shot him in the leg.

