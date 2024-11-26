Golf: Tiger Woods rules himself out of Hero World Challenge

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Tiger Woods announced that he will not play in the Hero World Challenge this December as he continues to recover from back surgery.

The 15-time major winner hosts the annual TOUR stop in the Bahamas but has played the event just once in the last three years as he’s navigated health issues. Woods underwent his sixth back surgery in September, aimed at alleviating back spasms and pain he experienced throughout the 2024 season.

“I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete this year at the Hero World Challenge, but always look forward to being tournament host and spending the week with @HeroMotoCorp,” Woods wrote on X.

He further announced the final three exemptions into the 20-man field: Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Nick Dunlap. "Excited to welcome our exemptions @JustinThomas34, @JDayGolf and @NickDunlap62 into the field," Woods added.

Thomas and Day have both played the event before, while Dunlap will make his debut at Albany GC.

Woods last played in The Open Championship in July and left Royal Troon hoping he would play in his traditional December exhibitions, the Hero World Challenge and the parent-child PNC Championship that he plays alongside son Charlie. They have not committed yet to the PNC, according to PGA website.

