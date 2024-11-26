Tamil Nadu Rains: 4 Districts get Red Alert; Holidays for Schools!

A red alert has been given by the India Meteorological Department across several districts of Tamil Nadu - Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam - expecting heavy rainfall for the next five days as a deep depression is approaching the area from November 26. Today the IMD has given a red alert for four districts in Tamil Nadu which can lead to floods disrupting normal livelihood.

Besides these red alert districts, a few other districts such as Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, and Chengalpattu are witnessing orange alerts and will be witnessing very heavy rainfall in the interior places.

The IMD has informed that several districts of Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Villupuram, Puducherry, Sivaganga, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai were likely to receive very heavy rainfalls.

Heavy rain will occur in Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry due to this depression. The fishermen have been advised to return to coasts and refrain from venturing out during these days since the sea condition is rough.

IMD has forecasted that the depression will further ease by November 30, and would leave the state with an overall yellow alert. Isolated heavy rain showers in various parts of Tamil Nadu have caused severe flooding and waterlogging in residential areas since November 21.

Urban regions of the city in Thoothukudi, like Rajagopal Nagar, Pushpa Nagar, Raju Nagar, Postal Telegram Colony, and other parts have been equally waterlogged.

Also, read the November 26 holiday for schools here in Tamil Nadu!