Goa launches helpline number against ‘bullfights’

Panaji, Sep 16 (IANS) The Home Department in Goa has launched a helpline number to lodge complaints about an impending or ongoing bullfight in the state. One can also contact the police on WhatsApp on this count.

Goa Police have said that they are determined to curb bullfights and have prepared an action plan to curb such acts, locally known as 'Dhirios', in the coastal state.

Despite a ban on bullfights, they are being organised at many places in the state, mostly in the Salcete taluka of South Goa. Bullfight involves huge betting of money by the people and the owners on the bulls.

