Tripura CM meets PM, discusses rail, road, air connectivity with B'desh

New Delhi/Agartala, Sep 16 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed air, road and air connectivity with Bangladesh.

Officials said that the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister about the various ongoing development works and future plans in Tripuraand discussed proposed international flightconnectivitybetween the state and Bangladesh, Agartala-Akhaurarail link project, Bharat-Bangla Maitri Setu and highway infrastructure.

During the meeting, Saha also conveyed his gratitude to Modi for his continuous support and guidance towards the development of Tripura.

They held discussions on a range of topics, including economic development, investment opportunities, agriculture, healthcare, and environmental conservation, the officials said.

The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister that theTripura government has taken several initiatives to encourage investment in the state’s industrial sector.

He also told the Prime Minister that investors from various parts of the country are showing keen interest in investing in Tripura, as the present state government has created an industry-friendly atmosphere.

The Chief Minister also greeted the Prime Minister for successfully holding the G20 Summit and took his guidance for the overall development of the state.

Saha conveyed advance birthday greetings to the Prime Minister who will turn 73 on Sunday.

