Elections won’t be delayed due to situation at borders: Caretaker Pak PM

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar vowed on Saturday that the general elections will not be delayed due to the situation at the western and eastern borders of the country, media reports said.

In a bid to end the uncertainty surrounding the general elections, the interim premier said that the government will not make any excuse for delay in polls, The News reported.

During an interview with the Voice of America ahead of his departure for the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, the caretaker premier affirmed that measures would be taken to ensure that the election process proceeds smoothly without disruptions and emphasised upon the commitment to upholding the democratic process in the country.

“Elections will not be delayed due to the situation at borders or law and order issue,” Kakar said.

He also expressed confidence to overcome security threats at the country’s borders and complete the electoral process, The News reported.

The premier reiterated that it was the prerogative of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce a date for the general elections in the country and expressed the hope that the electoral watchdog would complete the process honestly as it had already initiated certain steps.

