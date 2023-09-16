Andhra Students to Showcase Govt’s Reforms in Education Sector at United Nations

Vijayawada: The Government of Andhra Pradesh is committed to build a knowledge society and ensure quality education for all and it was on display when a student contingent of 8 girls and 2 boys from Andhra Pradesh arrived in New York on Saturday. The special representative of AP for North America, Pandugayala Ratnakar received the Telugu students at the airport.

These students will attend the 2023 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Summit which will commence on Monday. B Srinivasa Rao, Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, is leading the student delegation while D Madhusudhan Rao, Secretary, KGBV is serving as a nodal officer and teachers D Vijayadurga and KV Hema Prasad are acting as guides for the students.

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana Rao and AP School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar are managing the student’s UN tour from India. The Andhra Pradesh government is sponsoring the students' week-long trip.

Government school students have been given the chance to speak at the United Nations for the first time in the country. These students will represent Andhra Pradesh government at the global platform and speak on the topic of education and the efforts of YS Jagan government to develop the education sector.

All these students were picked up owing to their outstanding performance in 10 class exams while Samala Manaswini is a class IX student. The education department held a written test and communication skills assessment for the 103 toppers, and then selected the 10 best students to represent the state at the UN summit.

Manaswini caught the attention of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with her speech on the transformative impact of the state government programme during the Kurupam Amma Vodi programme.

The other students who form the UN-bound contingent are Shaik Ammajan (Sri Sathya Sai district), Gayathri (Eluru district), Allam Reshetha Reddy (Vizianagaram), Ganesh Anjana Sai (W Godavari), Yogeswar (Tirupati), D Jyotsna (Kakinada), Rajeswari (Nandyal), Shivalingamma (Kurnool) and Chandralekha (ASR district).

