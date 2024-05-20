AP Poll-related Violence: SIT Submits Report to DGP

Vijayawada: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to look into violent incidents that occurred during and after polling in several parts of Andhra Pradesh has completed its preliminary. The Election Commission had constituted the SIT team to probe the post-election violence.

The 13-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Inspector General Vineet Brijlal, submitted a detailed 150-page report to the state's Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta on Monday. This report will be forwarded to the Election Commission within the next 48 hours.

Four sub-teams visited the violence-affected areas of Palnadu, Tirupati, and Anantapur, where 33 cases were registered, 22 of them in Palnadu alone. Based on their investigations so far, the SIT has identified around 300 individuals involved in the violent incidents, with 100 of them already arrested. The remaining perpetrators are currently absconding and being searched for by the police teams.

During their inquiry, the SIT teams analyzed CCTV footage from the disturbed areas and inquired the local police officers. Their report highlights several lapses in the initial police investigations and raises questions about the conduct of the suspended Superintendents of Police for Palnadu (Bindu Madhav) and Anantapur (Amit Bardar) districts.

The SIT probe also revealed that the violence appeared pre-planned, as the perpetrators had stored sticks and stones in advance to use during the incidents.

