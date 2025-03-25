Global research on ashwagandha surges by 111.58 pc between 2019 and 2024: Centre

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) From just 95 studies in 2019, the number of studies published on ashwagandha worldwide surged to 201 in 2024 -- a 111.58 per cent increase, said the Ministry of Ayush on Tuesday.

Ashwagandha is one of the most widely used herbs in Indian traditional systems of medicine, including Ayurveda, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, Unani, and Homeopathy (ASU&H), and is known for its multi-dimensional uses and medicinal effects.

Botanically identified as Withania somnifera (L.) Dunal (Family: Solanaceae), ashwagandha is a small perennial herb with white flowers and orange-red berries, commonly found in the warmer regions of India. The plant is commonly known as "Indian Winter Cherry" and "Indian Ginseng."

“Research data from PubMed, a globally recognised database for biomedical and life sciences research, reveals that as of March 2025, there have been over 1,911 studies referencing ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), showcasing a remarkable surge in publications,” the Ministry said. It added that the PubMed data reveals that research on ashwagandha has doubled in just five years.

Studies on ashwagandha have revealed bioactive compounds with significant anti-cancer activity, showing effectiveness in early pre-clinical testing against brain tumour cells both in vitro and in animal models.

The herb has also been found to possess various properties, including anti-inflammatory, antitumour, antistress, antioxidant, immunomodulatory, hemopoietic, and rejuvenating effects. It also appears to positively influence the endocrine, cardiopulmonary, and central nervous systems.

As per a 2024 systematic review, ashwagandha extract appears to have a beneficial effect in improving sleep in adults.

The review -- an analysis of five randomised controlled trials comprising 400 participants -- showed that ashwagandha extract has a small but significant effect on overall sleep.

The effects on sleep were more prominent in the subgroup of adults diagnosed with insomnia.

Notably, ashwagandha extract was also found to improve mental alertness on rising anxiety levels, but no significant effect on quality of life. No serious side effects were reported.

The Ministry mentioned several other clinical trials that suggest ashwagandha extracts may help reduce stress and anxiety.

Due to the increased use of ashwagandha in natural remedies, stress management, and holistic wellness, the market is growing significantly.

According to the American Botanical Council’s 2020 Herb Market Report, ashwagandha sales in the US reached $31.7 million -- a 185.2 per cent increase from the previous year. Globally, 2023 market analysis projected sales to reach $102 million by 2029.

