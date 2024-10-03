Gautham Vasudev Menon joins Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde in ‘Thalapathy 69’

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon has joined the star-studded cast of the tentatively titled Tamil film “Thalapathy 69” directed by H. Vinoth.

The official Instagram page of KVN Productions made the announcement on Thursday along with a poster featuring Menon’s picture.

The poster was captioned: “Inga Yenna solludhu.. indha surprise update ungala thala keezha potu thirupirkum-nu Welcome onboard @gauthamvasudevmenon #Thalapathy69CastReveal #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir #HVinoth @iambobbydeol @hegdepooja @mamitha_baiju @anirudhofficial @jagadish_palanisamy @lohithnk.”

Menon has made films such as “Minnale”, “Vaaranam Aayiram”, “Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa”, “Kaakha Kaakha”, “Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu”, “Yennai Arindhaal”, “Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu” and “Vaaranam Aayiram”.

On October 2, it was announced that Pooja, who has worked with Vijay in the 2022 film ‘Beast’, will once again be seen sharing screen space with the superstar in the upcoming tentatively titled film ‘Thalapathy 69’.

The post read: “Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again We know you’ve already cracked it, but officially… Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir #HVinoth @thedeol @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss @LohithNK01 #Thalapathy69.”

The film is directed by H. Vinoth, who made his directorial debut with “Sathuranga Vettai” in 2014. He then went on to make films such as ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’, ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’, ‘Valimai’ and ‘Thunivu’.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that popular stars Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju had joined the film.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, “Thalapathy 69” is set to release in October 2025, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The project is being billed as a cinematic extravaganza, serving as the final film in Thalapathy Vijay’s career spanning three decades.

