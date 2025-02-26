Ganesh Acharya and Varun Dhawan pay tribute to Lord Shiva with song ‘Shivoham’

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) In a heartfelt tribute to Lord Shiva, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Shushant Thamke, and actor Varun Dhawan have collaborated on the powerful song “Shivoham.”

The song, which blends devotion and energy, is a celebration of Lord Shiva’s strength, grace, and cosmic power. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the trio performed to the powerful track "Shivoham," a song from Ganesh’s upcoming film “Pintu Ki Pappi.” Both Acharya and Dhawan took to their respective social media handles to share their enthusiasm for the project, expressing how deeply connected they felt to the divine energy of Lord Shiva while working on the track. The 'Bawal' actor shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Mahashivratri Har Har Mahadev.”

“Shivoham” is sung by Rahul Saxena, with music composed by Shafaqat Ali and lyrics penned by Kumar Nigranth.

Sharing his excitement for the song, Ganesh Acharya said, “It’s always a joy dancing with Varun. His energy is infectious, and for a song as powerful as ‘Shivoham,’ we wanted that energy. This song is very close to my heart, especially because it pays tribute to Lord Shiva, and the Maha Shivratri festival makes it even more special.”

Shushant added, “Dancing alongside Varun sir and Ganesh sir on a song as divine as ‘Shivoham’ is an experience I’ll always cherish. Maha Shivratri is a festival of strength, devotion, and faith, and this song embodies that spirit. I hope audiences feel the same energy and devotion that we felt while performing it.”

On a related note, “Pintu Ki Pappi," directed by Shiv Hare, is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Murali Sharma, Sunil Pal, Ali Asgar, Puja Banerjee, Aditi Sanwal, Ria S Soni, Urvashi Chauhan, Pyumori Mehta Das, and Mukteshwar Ojha.

It is slated to hit theatres on 21st March 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.