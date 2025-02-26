Hritik Yadav on his show 'Apollena-Sapno Ki Unchi Udann' going off air

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actor Hritik Yadav, who has been part of shows such as "Naagin 6", "Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2", and "Dhartiputra Nandini", is disappointed that his show "Apollena—Sapno Ki Unchi Udann" is being taken off air.

Hritik Yadav revealed that he was aware that the show might go off-air in May, but the decision to pull the plug on it in March itself came as a shock to him.

He revealed, "The show is coming to an end very soon, much sooner than we anticipated. While we had some idea that the show might continue at least until May, given the kind of TRP we had and our 6 PM time slot, we weren’t expecting high ratings, but we also didn’t expect it to wrap up this quickly."

Hritik Yadav added, "The sudden decision to end the show was unexpected, not just for the cast and crew but for the audience as well."

He confessed that the show deserved a little more time. He said, "We felt that if we had gotten a bit more time, we could have performed even better. I honestly think that if the show had continued a bit longer, there would’ve been more tracks focused on my character, Neel, and his family. It was just the beginning; Neel’s track had only just started, and then everything ended so suddenly. So, we didn’t really get enough time to explore and develop those storylines."

The actor also mentioned that for whatever time he shot for the show, the experience was quite good. He shared, "I got to learn a lot of new things. It was like taking on a new challenge, especially when it came to my character; I play a singer in this show. So, the singing part was quite challenging, learning how to perform, how to do these things, how to play instruments, and all of that. But overall, my experience was really good, whether it was short-term or long-term. It was all worth it."

