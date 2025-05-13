Four killed in tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, May 13 (IANS) At least four persons were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Shivapuram in Venukonda mandal of Palnadu district when a trolley loaded with papayas was hit by a truck.

While three persons died on the spot, another succumbed while being shifted to the hospital. The deceased and injured were agricultural labourers who were travelling in the trolley. They were all residents of Gaddameedapalli in Yerragundapalem mandal.

The injured, including the trolley driver, have been admitted to a hospital in Venukonda. Their condition is stated to be critical.

Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh has expressed grief over the accident.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured them of all support from the government.

The Minister directed officials to provide the best treatment to the injured. Minister for Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has also expressed shock over the death of four agricultural labourers in the accident.

He conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased. The Minister directed the district officials to ensure that the injured get the best treatment.

The Transport Minister said the government would extend all possible assistance to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the bodies of two boys who drowned in a reservoir in Nellore district on Monday were pulled out on Tuesday.

Two boys, identified as Chandu and Nandu, went missing while taking a bath in the reservoir. Police, with the help of divers, had launched a search operation.

The deceased had come to their relatives’ house during the summer holidays and had gone to the reservoir to take a bath.

