Four held for murder of Akali Dal councillor in Amritsar

Chandigarh, May 26 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Monday claimed to dismantle an organised crime network linked to the foreign-based Kishan gang in connection with the murder of Shiromani Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh in Amritsar.

Within eight hours, four gang operatives were arrested, leading to the swift resolution of the murder case of Harjinder Singh, municipal councillor of Jandiala Guru, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav wrote on X.

The DGP said during a chase near Fatahpur, the accused, Gurpreet Singh Gopi, opened fire on the police party. In self-defence, the Station House Officer of Chheharta retaliated with his service weapon, injuring Gopi in the right leg.

The accused was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital of Amritsar for medical care and is currently under treatment. One Glock 9mm pistol was recovered.

“This operation marks a crucial step in the ongoing crackdown on inter-gang rivalry and organised crime. Investigations are underway to identify additional associates and map backward and forward linkages of the gang,” Yadav added.

The 45-year-old Akali Dal councillor of Jandiala Guru was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Chheharta locality of Amritsar on Sunday.

He was there to attend a function at a gurudwara. After attending the function, Harjinder was going to a hotel when the assailants opened fire.

The councillor was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to the injuries.

The Akali Dal blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for the killing of the elected representative in the civic body, saying Harjinder Singh had been facing threats but was not provided security by the police.

The family members and relatives blamed drug peddlers for the crime as they alleged Harjinder Singh had been raising a voice against them.

A few days before the killing, miscreants had fired bullets at the victim’s house, and he had lodged a complaint with the police about the crime.

