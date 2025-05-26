Jackie Chan shares fun moment with Ajay Devgn, confesses he prefers dancing over action

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Legendary action star Jackie Chan shared a light-hearted moment with Ajay Devgn, revealing a surprising preference.

Known worldwide for his breathtaking stunts, Jackie confessed that when given a choice, he’d rather dance than dive into action sequences. The teaser of this playful exchange between the two action icons was shared by Sony Pictures Entertainment India ahead of the release of the film ‘Karate Kid: Legends.’

In the playful video, Jackie Chan, reprising his role as Mr. Han, tells Ajay Devgn, "You fight, I dance," hinting at his desire to star in another Bollywood film—this time focusing on dance rather than action. Devgn, who lends his voice to Mr. Han in the Hindi version of the movie, shared a cheerful rapport with Chan in the teaser, highlighting their fun chemistry.

Ajay’s son, Yug Devgan, has lent his voice to the character Li Fong, originally portrayed by Ben Wang. The film ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ will be released in India on May 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On May 14, the father-son duo unveiled the Hindi trailer of Sony Pictures Entertainment India's latest sports action-drama in Mumbai. Set against the bustling backdrop of New York City, ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ tells the story of Li Fong, a talented kung-fu student navigating the challenges of a new school. Along the way, he forms unexpected friendships and faces off against a local karate champion. With mentorship from his teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the iconic Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a powerful journey of bravery, self-discovery, and personal growth.

Jackie Chan has returned to the Karate Kid franchise after a 15-year hiatus, reprising his iconic role as Mr. Han in the new installment. Unlike previous chapters set in China, this sequel takes place in the vibrant streets of New York City, where Mr. Han’s path crosses once again with Daniel LaRusso, portrayed once more by Ralph Macchio.

Speaking about reprising his role, Jackie had earlier shared, “I was for sure super excited. It’s been almost 15 years. We both aged 15 years, that’s for sure. Well, this time, Mr. Han comes to New York and experiences the Big Apple. But he’s still the shifu who cares the most about his students.”

