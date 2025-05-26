Trump vs Apple: A Fight That Could Cost You Thousands

Former US President Donald Trump has caused controversy again as he suggested a 25% tariff on phones made overseas, specifically targeting global tech giants such as Apple and Samsung.

Sharing on Truth Social and engaging Apple CEO Tim Cook in a private meeting in Qatar, Trump berated Apple's increasing manufacturing relocation to India. His message was explicit: "Build in America or pay the price."

Tim Cook replied by focusing on the bigger problem, the lack of qualified engineers in the U.S., which has driven Apple to increase production in India. He added that the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. will now be produced in India, not by preference, but by necessity.

$3,500 iPhones? Experts Sound the Alarm

Industry analysts caution that Trump's suggested tariffs will have disastrous implications for consumers in America. If businesses are forced to relocate their manufacturing to the U.S., the production costs could skyrocket, potentially driving up the price of iPhones to over $3,500.

"The U.S. does not have the infrastructure and talent pool to produce smartphones efficiently in large volume," an analyst indicated. "This action would dearly come to increase electronics prices overall."

Though the policy is intended to lift local production and safeguard American jobs, analysts warn that it can also backfire politically. Increased smartphone costs could spark consumer wrath and push prices up, particularly during an election year.

"If this tariff becomes effective, public outrage at rising costs may then turn against Trump himself," cautioned an economic strategist. "It might harm the very individuals it is meant to benefit."

As tensions rise in the debate, tech firms, consumers, and policymakers are preparing for what promises to be a massive shake-up of the world electronics supply chain.