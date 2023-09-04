Four of family hacked to death in TN's Tiruppur

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) In a shocking incident, four people of a family, including two women, were hacked to death in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur on Sunday evening, police said.

According to police, local trader Senthil Kumar had questioned a gang of men for consuming liquor at his vacant plot.

A quarrel ensued and the men who were high on spirits, attacked Senthil Kumar with machete and sickles. His family members tried to rescue him but the gang attacked all of them mercilessly and all the four succumbed to injuries.

The other deceased were identified as Mohankumar, Rathinambal, and Pushpavathy.

The Palladam police reached the spot and sent the body of Senthil Kumar for post-mortem examination while the villagers did not allow the bodies of the others to be removed from the spot.

Police said that they are probing into the motive behind the brutal murders and suspect an old employee of Senthil Kumar, Venkitesan and his gang, were behind the brutal act.

