Mumbai: Group of 6 men, 1 woman consumes drugs on local train

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) A group of six men and one woman were seen allegedly consuming drugs on a local train in Mumbai.

A video of the incident was shared by a Twitter user who claimed that the group was in possession of various types of drugs. The video has also raised concerns about drug use among youth.

According to the tweet, the incident took place on September 1 when the group got down at the Nalasopara station late at night.

In the short clip, one individual can be observed snorting a substance, while another seems to be assist him in the act.

In response to the online complaints, the Railway authorities reached out to the Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railways.

The Mumbai Central Division issued a tweet acknowledging the matter and assuring concerned

individuals that appropriate action would be taken.

The tweet said, "Matter has been notified to concerned officials for necessary action.''

The tweet, directed at the official Mumbai Police account, said, "@Mumbai_police_ In Local train Guys Taking drugs, they have many drugs in pocket and they have Group of 6 guys and 1 girl also in there. They all get away in Nalasopara station dated September 1 at 1:25 a.m."

The video sparked immediate reactions from social media users, with many urging appropriate punitive action against the individuals.

