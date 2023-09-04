Men pose as 'govt officials' to meet Delhi L-G; held

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested here for trying to meet Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena by posing as "government officials", the police said on Sunday.

One of them had introduced himself as an IAS officer. The arrested individuals have been identified as Abhimanyu Sethi (41), a resident of Odisha, and Abhishek Chaudhary (27), a resident of Gokal Puri in Delhi.

The L-G office filed an FIR against them and later, both were arrested. Both intended to meet the L-G through impersonation, intending to misuse the photographs taken with the L-G for financial gains.

A senior police officer said that on August 30, at around 2.30 p.m., the accused visited the L-G office.

One of them introduced himself as an IAS officer, claiming to have a prior appointment with the L-G.

Upon verification by the secretariat staff, it was discovered that these claims were untrue.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed.

"The suspects were jointly interrogated, and no evidence related to any terror angle was found. However, as part of the legal process, an FIR was filed under sections 429 and 34 of the IPC," the police officer said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.