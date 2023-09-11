Four UP cops suspended for stripping man, demanding ransom

Mainpuri, Sep 11 (IANS) Four policemen have been suspended for allegedly stripping a 30-year-old man and brutally beating him at a police outpost in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

The cops had allegedly demanded ransom from Adesh Katheria's family for his release.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (Mainpuri) Vinod Kumar had ordered a probe after the family posted their complaint on social media and tagged the DGP's office.

DSP, Sunil Kumar, who was tasked with the investigation, found a sub-inspector posted as in-charge of Naviganj outpost, and three constables guilty of "misconduct".

Based on the probe report, the SP issued orders for their "suspension".

SP Vinod Kumar said, "Proceedings related to departmental action have been initiated."

Adesh, a resident of Nayiganj under Bhogaon police limits, and others were involved in a neighbourhood brawl.

Police detained four persons, including Adesh, on August 26. In the complaint, Adesh's family alleged, "Cops demanded Rs 40,000 for his release. Unable to pay, he was stripped naked and beaten with belts and sticks at the police outpost."

