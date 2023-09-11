Kim Jong-un has photo session with paramilitary parade participants

Seoul, Sep 11 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has had a photo session with participants of a paramilitary parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country's founding, amid speculation about his possible trip to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin, state media said on Monday.

In the photo shoot session held on Sunday, Kim called the parade a "powerful demonstration of the invincible spirit of socialist Korea" in a march to "achieve the great cause of building a powerful nation", according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea held a paramilitary parade on Saturday to mark its 75th founding anniversary, led by the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, a civil defense organisation, not by regular troops, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Speculation has been rising that Kim may travel to Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok this week for talks with Putin on the sidelines of an economic forum to discuss possible arms supplies to Moscow.

North Korea's state media remain silent about Kim's possible trip, with some media reports speculating that the North's leader might have left for Russia on Sunday aboard his special train.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday that Kim's train may depart for Russia the next day, citing a Russian official in Primorsky Krai.

