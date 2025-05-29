Five killed as auto-rickshaw hit by speeding truck in Bengal’s Contai

Kolkata, May 29 (IANS) At least five people were killed and four others severely injured in a road accident at Contai in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Thursday.

They were all travelling by auto-rickshaw from Tamluk Railway Station to their respective residences in Contai in the morning. As the auto-rickshaw reached a bridge under Marishda Police Station, East Midnapore district, a speeding truck hit it from behind.

The auto-rickshaw overturned and was hit again by another speeding truck coming from the opposite direction. Because of the impacts of the two successive collisions, the auto-rickshaw crumpled totally, and the passengers travelling in it got stuck inside.

The local people started the initial rescue work, and were later joined by the personnel from the local Marishda Police Station.

After a lot of effort, the bodies of the passengers were brought out from the mangled auto-rickshaw. By then, five passengers, including the driver of the auto-rickshaw, had died. Four others, who were severely injured in the accident, are currently undergoing treatment at Tamralipta Medical College and Hospital. The condition of the two of them is extremely critical, said the officials.

The truck, which had first hit the auto-rickshaw at full speed from behind, has been seized by police, confirmed an official of the Marishda Police Station. However, the driver of the truck and his helper are missing.

The five deceased persons have already been identified. They are Sheikh Jahangir Ali (32), Sheikh Moti (46), Munmun Khatun (19), Fasana Bibi (29) and Humera Bibi (35). Jahangir Ali was the auto-rickshaw driver. Their bodies had been sent to the Contai Sub-divisional Hospital for post-mortem purposes.

It is learned that the deceased and injured passengers reached Tamluk Railway Station by a train coming from New Delhi. After reaching Tamluk Railway Station, they boarded the auto-rickshaw, which they had hired in advance, and started for their residence at Contai. However, during the journey, they met with a horrific accident.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.