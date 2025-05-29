Criminal Justice Season 4 OTT Review: Pankaj Tripathi Powers This Gritty Legal Whodunnit

Pankaj Tripathi has proved himself time and again as one of the best actors in the country owing to his impeccable timing and dramatic acting skills. Be it movies or TV shows, Pankaj has shown that he is the best of the best when it comes to real and subtle acting in the country. The latest to come from the actor is Criminal Justice: Family Matter. This is the fourth season in the Criminal Justice series, featuring the legendary actor. He shines as Madhav Mishra, who recently launched his own firm, Madhav Mishra and Associates.

The best part of Criminal Justice Season 4 is that the show focuses on the murder mystery and the legal side of it while also trying to be hilarious with Madhav Mishra and his team cracking jokes in his new company.

Criminal Justice Season 4: Story, Performances, and Final Verdict

The fourth season of Criminal Justice focuses on Dr.Raj Nagpal, played by Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub. He has a tough married life with Anju, played by Surveen Chawla. His marriage difficulties end up in him having an extramarital affair with one of the nurses in his hospital, Roshini, portrayed by Asha Negi.

The murder of Roshini marked a turning point, leading to the arrest of both Dr. Raj and his wife. How Madhav Mishra and his team solve the case forms the rest of the story, and just like with every season of Criminal Justice, this one also makes for an intriguing watch. The drama, the twists, and Madhav Mishra's efforts to try and keep it light amid tough challenges make the TV show an entertaining watch.

For fans of Criminal Justice, this season is enough to keep you intrigued and hooked from the beginning until the end, and for those who want to watch the fourth season, it's advisable to watch the previous three seasons just to understand how Madhav Mishra operates. There is also a little message towards the end of Season 4 about family and why it's important to keep them close.

This information is enough for OTT audiences to lap up Criminal Justice Season 4. JioHotstar has only released 3 episodes so far, but the remaining episodes will be available very soon. The first three episodes set the tone for what's to come in the latter part of the fourth season, and all in all, Criminal Justice will trend on JioHotstar for a while once the whole season drops.