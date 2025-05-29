AP DSC 2025 Hall Tickets to Be Released on May 30: Download at apdsc.apcfss.in

The hall tickets for the AP DSC 2025 teacher recruitment exams will be available for download from May 30 on the official website apdsc.apcfss.in. Candidates who applied are advised to check the site and download their admit cards in time for the exams.

The Andhra Pradesh Government has successfully completed the online application process for AP DSC 2025. A total of 3,53,598 candidates registered, and the government received 5.67 lakh applications in total. This means many candidates applied for multiple posts.

The state will fill 16,347 teacher vacancies through this recruitment. Posts include:

Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT)

School Assistants (SA)

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)

Principals

These online exams will be held from June 6 to July 6, with two sessions per day. Every day, 40,000 candidates are expected to take the test, 20,000 in each session. Exam center arrangements are almost complete, and final preparations are underway.

Officials say this is a big opportunity for unemployed youth and aspiring teachers across the state. With a large number of applicants and vacancies, the competition is expected to be high.

To download your AP DSC 2025 hall ticket, follow these steps:

Visit the official website – apdsc.apcfss.in

Click on the link titled “Download AP DSC Hall Tickets 2025”

Enter your Candidate ID, Date of Birth, and the captcha code

Click Submit

Your hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download it and take at least two printouts for future use

Candidates should download their hall tickets from May 30 and stay updated through the official website for any further instructions or updates.