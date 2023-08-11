FIR lodged against Sudarshan News resident editor over misleading facts: Police

Gurugram, August 11 (IANS) An FIR has been registered against the resident editor of Sudarshan News, Mukesh Kumar, for allegedly posting misleading tweets against the Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran.

According to the Gurugram Police, Kumar has been booked under Sections 66-C, 153B, 401, 469 and 505 (1) (C) of the IT Act.

The police said in a statement, "The tweet was posted based on baseless, untrue and misleading facts from the 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle @mukeshkrd on August 8. Taking cognisance of this, the Gurugram Police have registered a case and further investigation into the matter is underway."

Kumar had reportedly tweeted that Gurugram Police Commissioner had got a call from Al Jazeera news channel and pressure is being created on her to act against Hindus.

Kumar went on to claim that after getting the call, the Gurugram Police chief came under so much pressure that she initiated a crackdown on the workers of Hindutva outfits.

The FIR comes days after communal clashes rocked Nuh and Gurugram districts on July 31, in an attempt to stop a VHP possession.

The violence prompted the government to clamp curfew and suspend mobile internet services in Nuh, Palwal, Hodal and Sohna.

