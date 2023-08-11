Father beaten up in front of son in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 11 (IANS) A man was beaten up in front of his son in Punjab's Mansa town this week.

The incident, whose video went viral on Thursday, took place in broad daylight in front of a school.

The father was going to drop his son off at the school on a two-wheeler a group of men armed with sticks to the man.

The video showed the man was being beaten up in front of his son.

The police have filed a case against the accused under IPC 307 (attempt to murder). The accused are still at large.

The police suspect that the attack was motivated by a personal dispute.

