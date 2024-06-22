Final four set for VNL women's finals

Bangkok, June 22 (IANS) Italy and Poland upset defending champions Türkiye and reigning Olympic champions the United States respectively, to join Japan and Brazil for the semifinals scheduled here on Saturday in the FIVB's women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 finals.

The last quarterfinal in Bangkok on late Friday between Poland and Türkiye, was the only one pushed beyond three sets to offer a five-set thriller. Poland came on top 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 15-11 despite the spectacle performance by Turkish opposite Melissa Vargas who hammered out 39 points, reported Xinhua.

In the deciding fifth set, Türkiye fought back from a five-point deficit at 12-7 to get back to within one, but then Poland pulled away with the victory.

In the semifinals, Poland is set to lock horns with Italy, who swept the United States 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 thanks to the abundant unforced errors by the Tokyo Olympic champions.

The other final berth would be decided between Japan and Brazil, who won their quarterfinals encounter with China and hosts Thailand respectively on Thursday.

