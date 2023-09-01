Falaq Naaz calls 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' an important platform

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Falaq Naaz recently made her mark on reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. Managing to last for a long time in the show, the actress called her experience in the house a nice journey, labeling it as an important platform for her.

Talking about her experience in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', she said, "The 'Bigg Boss' experience was very nice throughout the journey. It's very good for an individual, and you know that the trophy doesn't matter that much. The biggest trophy, I think in life, is when you find yourself and you find inner peace. So, I feel that 'Bigg Boss' was a platform that was very important for me at that time."

Speaking on people' reactions, she said, "Audience reactions have been very nice. They have said such warm things. I didn't expect so much love. 'Bigg Boss' is a show where either you become completely negative or you come out as a very good person. So, for me, it was a gamble. But I didn't take so much stress inside. I was just being me, doing what I felt, and I left everything else to the higher power."

Primarily an actress in soap operas, the actress hasn't been much into reality TV of late, though after entering 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', she gained a new perspective on things, and noticed a very big difference between the two.

Describing the contrast between the two formats, she said, "The difference between reality shows and daily soaps is huge. Inside a daily soap, you play a character and go to the shoot every day. You dwell in that character for 12 to 13 hours. You are not yourself; you are the character you're playing. You don't know who you are, like, for example, if I am Falaq, I won't remain Falaq. I will continue to be in that character, and I will live that character."

Elaborating further, she added, "In reality shows, you get a chance to show yourself. You are as you are, and such opportunities are rare in an actor's life. Where you can show your real personality, and these opportunities are limited in life. An actor can't be just a lead; a show or a movie can't run with just leads. It takes different characters that make the show or movie beautiful."

Having completed over 12 years in the industry, Falaq has gained a new perspective on the industry and how it has changed with the times.

Detailing this change, she said, "We have grown, and competition was not as tough when we started. At that time, the industry was running with selected people. Earlier only talent would prevail. But now there are many shows, many actors and many producers. There are advantages and disadvantages to both. I feel earlier there used to be peace but now there is a lot of chaos everywhere. Everyone is just seen running."

But this was not a derision, because she also went on to say that no role is big, small or unimportant, and as such actors should not reject anything if they think it is too small, because every role has an impact.

"The key is to understand that no character, whether it is big or small, is not important. That's what I have learned in my career so far. I have followed this from the beginning, and it's important for actors to understand that you shouldn't reject anything. If I may give an example, everyone wants to play the lead, but only a leading character can't sustain a show or a movie."

She added, "It's the different characters that add beauty to the show or the film. Pay attention to how important the character is and how extensive the character's graph is. For me, learning has been and will continue to be like this."

