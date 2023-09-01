Assam: Woman arrested for killing two daughters

Guwahati, Sep 1 (IANS) A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on the charges of killing her two daughters in Assam's Cachar district on Friday.

The bodies of two children aged three and 10-months were found in the Kachudaram, according to the police.

Subrata Sen, ASP, Cachar, said the woman identified as Ajmira Begum was arrested and a complaint was filed against her under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"She has confessed to the crime, and we have arrested her for the murdering her children. She is being questioned," the officer said.

Ajmira told reporters, "I have no purpose to live, and I have no one in this world, so I decided to end my life. On Thursday night, I jumped into a pond carrying my children since I was worried about them after my death.

"Unfortunately, I survived and my kids passed away. I tried to kill myself again, but some people stopped me."

According to police, Ajmira is second wife of Babul Hussain (35), a daily wage worker.

As per the family members, there were marital issues, and that may have been one of the motives of the murder. Meanwhile, Hussain informed the media that his wife needs treatment since her mental health is not good.

"I am so devastated that her health problems have cost my two daughters their lives. I would ask the police to look into the situation and admit her to a mental hospital," he stated.

Police said the bodies were sent for autopsy, and they are probing mental health issue of Ajmira.

