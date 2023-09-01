'Only someone like PM Modi can envision Meri Maati Mera Desh programme': Shah

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday kick-started the Amrit Kalash Yatra under the Meri Maati Mera Desh movement at Rang Bhawan in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said that in the last 75 years, the country has achieved many milestones, which included a soft landing on the moon, adding, this, however, was not enough.

"The sacrifices of thousands of soldiers have led to our freedom. In the last 10 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, connecting every individual of India to the grand vision of a great India will only be successful when the vision of a great India is realised," Shah said.

"Only a person like Narendra Modi can envision a programme like Meri Mitti Mera Desh where there is an inexhaustible reservoir of patriotism in his heart," he said.

The Home Minister said that the five points outlined by Prime Minister Modi were the guiding principles for the development of India.

"These five points are - (1) The goal of a developed India; (2) Eliminating the mentality of slavery; (3) Taking pride in our roots and traditions; (4) Devoting life to unity and integrity and (5) Raising awareness about the sense of duty among citizens," Shah said.

The Home Minister further stated that the tagline of the programme Meri Mati Mera Desh, which translates to 'My Soil, My Country,' says a lot on its own.

"When a person says Bharat Mata Ki Jai they proclaim the victory of their own soil. For this victory, millions have dedicated their entire lives," he added.

