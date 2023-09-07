Ex-Deputy Mayor shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur

Patna, Sep 7 (IANS) A former Deputy Mayor was shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Samastipur district on Thursday, police said.

The victim was identified as Arun Mahto, the former Deputy Mayor of Rosera town. His widow, Babita Devi, is the incumbent Deputy Mayor.

According to the police, Mahto was walking on the road in Laxmipur Chowk when the assailants shot him on his head and fled the spot.

Following the incident, a large number of local residents assembled at the place and blocked the road.

Local police are scanning the CCTV cameras to identify the accused.

Mahto was elected twice as the Deputy Mayor of the Rosera city council.

Last time, the seat was reserved for women and he had brought his wife Babita Devi as a candidate.

A few weeks ago, Mahto had a narrow escape when he was attacked in Dalsinghsarai block also by unidentified assailants.

