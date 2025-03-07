On eve of Women's Day, Defence Minister interacts with crew of INSV Tarini

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) On the eve of International Women’s Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the crew members of Navika Sagar Parikrama II (NSP II), Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, of the Indian Navy through video conferencing.

Their sailing vessel INSV Tarini, currently in the South Atlantic Ocean at a distance of 450 nautical miles from the previous port of call Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands, is heading to Cape Town, South Africa.

During the interaction, the Raksha Mantri lauded the courage, dedication, and resilience of the NSP II crew, who have embarked on a challenging voyage of circumnavigating the globe, as part of India’s continued efforts to showcase Nari Shakti in high-endurance missions.

He congratulated the crew for the remarkable milestones of crossing Point Nemo, the world's most isolated waters and sailing through the Drake Passage, one of the most treacherous water bodies.

In a post on social media handle X, Rajnath Singh wrote, “On the eve of International Women's Day, I interacted with the amazing crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II. Their courageous journey aboard INSV Tarini, tackling the immense challenge of circumnavigating the globe, stands as a beacon of Nari Shakti.”

“Their unwavering resilience, calm demeanour, and meticulous approach during extended periods of harsh maritime conditions while traversing thousands of nautical miles exemplify the exceptional capabilities of women today. As a proud Nation, we celebrate their unparalleled achievements and extend our heartfelt wishes for the successful completion of this remarkable expedition," he wrote.

The Defence Minister reiterated the government’s vision of a gender-inclusive armed force, encouraging more young women to aspire for careers in defence and adventure sports.

He acknowledged the invaluable role of women in bolstering national security and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding opportunities for women in the defence sector.

