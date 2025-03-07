Rs 1,333.62 crore aid given to farmers for crop loss in 2024: Gujarat Minister

Gandhinagar, March 7 (IANS) The Gujarat government has provided Rs 1,333.62 crore in assistance to farmers affected by crop damage in 2024 under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Over the past five years, a total of Rs 7,802.4 crore has been allocated, with Rs 5,852.8 crore contributed by the central government (75 per cent) and Rs 1,949.6 crore by the state government (25 per cent).

Minister Balvantsingh Rajput, responding on behalf of the Chief Minister in the state Assembly, revealed the data and said that the government remains committed to supporting farmers, youth, women, and the underprivileged. He emphasised that the Gujarat government has always stood by its citizens during natural disasters, ensuring financial relief based on SDRF norms.

The Gujarat government, in coordination with the central government, has allocated a total of Rs 7,802.4 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) over the past five years to support those affected by natural calamities. Of this amount, the central government contributed Rs 5,852.8 crore, accounting for 75 per cent of the total, while the Gujarat government provided Rs 1,949.6 crore, covering the remaining 25 per cent. In 2024 alone, the state distributed Rs 1,333.62 crore to farmers who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal and heavy rainfall.

These funds were allocated through the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department to mitigate financial hardships faced by the agricultural community. The SDRF budget is utilised to provide compensation and assistance in various disaster-related scenarios, including loss of human life, injuries, damage to houses, loss of livestock, and destruction of crops. Additionally, funds are directed towards providing fodder aid, financial support to fishermen for damaged boats and nets, and assistance to artisans and handloom workers who suffer losses due to disasters.

