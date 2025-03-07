Over 220 crore Aadhaar authentications in Februry, 14 pc annual jump: Govt

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) At least 225 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions and 43 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out in February, marking 14 per cent yearly growth, the government said on Friday.

The e-KYC service has been instrumental in providing a seamless and secure experience for customers in both banking and non-banking financial services. It has also contributed to improving the ease of doing business across various industries.

According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), by the end of February 2025, the total number of Aadhaar authentication transactions had surpassed 14,555 crore, while the total e-KYC transactions exceeded 2,311 crore.

Face authentication using Aadhaar is also gaining popularity. In February alone, 12.54 crore Aadhaar face authentication transactions were carried out, marking an all-time monthly high since the introduction of this feature in October 2021.

A total of 97 entities have been onboarded to use Aadhaar’s face authentication technology, with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, PhonePe, Karur Vysya Bank, and J&K Bank being the latest additions.

Since its launch, Aadhaar face authentication transactions have crossed 115 crore, with nearly 87 crore of these occurring in the current financial year alone, the MeitY said.

The AI/ML-based face authentication solution, developed in-house by UIDAI, is now widely used across finance, insurance, fintech, health, and telecommunications.

Various central and state government departments are also leveraging this technology to ensure the smooth delivery of benefits to targeted beneficiaries.

With its growing adoption in banking, finance, and other sectors, Aadhaar continues to play a crucial role in India’s digital transformation, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, in January, the Aadhaar authentication transactions in India crossed 284 crore, reflecting the growing role of digital identity verification in daily life.

This was a 32 per cent increase compared to the same month last year when 214.8 crore transactions were recorded, according to the Electronics and IT Ministry.

