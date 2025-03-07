India and Ireland agree to establish Joint Economic Commission during EAM Jaishankar's Dublin visit

Dublin, Mar 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday held discussions with Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Harris in Dublin, focusing on a "new Action Plan" to reinvigorate ties between the two countries.

The two ministers discussed cooperation in several areas, including trade, investment and technology linkages, setting up of a Joint Economic Commission besides sharing views on the regional and global developments, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific, India-EU cooperation and multilateralism.

"A warm and open meeting with Tanaiste and Foreign Minister Simon Harris of Ireland this morning in Dublin. We discussed our bilateral cooperation, including a new Action Plan to reinvigorate ties. Agreed to set up a Joint Economic Commission to increase our trade, investment and technology linkages," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Harris said that Friday's decision to establish a Joint Economic Commission will deepen ties between the two countries even further.

"Great to welcome India's Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar to Ireland today — the first senior visit from India in a decade. With two-way trade already at €16 billion, we're committed to strengthening every opportunity for growth, investment, and collaboration,

Ahead of minister Jaishankar's visit, the Irish Deputy PM had expressed hopes of engaging in talks on a range of bilateral and global issues, including discussing the Irish government's priorities for strengthening its relationship with India, as outlined in Ireland's Asia Pacific Strategy.

"Minister Jaishankar's visit also provides an opportunity to recognise the many historic and cultural links between our countries, as well as the growing and vibrant Indian community in Ireland who make such an important contribution to Irish society," said Harris.

The two-way trade between Ireland and India continues to grow substantially, each year. India is also recognised as an increasingly important strategic partner for the European Union with significant negotiations underway to conclude a Free Trade Agreement. Such an Agreement, if concluded, would be of significant mutual benefit to both sides with Ireland well placed to capitalise on the increased trade and investment opportunities arising.

"We will discuss how we can best work together at a multilateral level to continue to uphold the values of democracy and of rule of law and in support of conflict resolution globally," Harris added.

This is the first high-level visit to Ireland from India since the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

India and Ireland share friendly bilateral relations based on shared democratic values, cultural ties, and growing economic engagements.

India-Ireland interactions date back to the 19th century when a significant number of Irishmen joined the British Civil Service, medical, engineering and army services, the MEA said.

Before concluding his Dublin visit, EAM Jaishankar also paid tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at the St Stephen’s Green Park in Dublin.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.