Europa League: Manchester United, Tottenham march into quarterfinals

Manchester, March 14 (IANS) Manchester United surged into the Europa League quarterfinals with a resounding 4-1 (5-2 aggregate) victory over Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes hit the first Europa League treble of the season as United won their fifth successive last-16 tie in the competition.

La Real seized an early lead from the spot through Mikel Oyarzabal, but precise Fernandes penalties either side of half-time and visiting substitute Jon Aramburu's dismissal gave the hosts the momentum. Rasmus Hojlund set up the United captain's captain third and then laid on Diogo Dalot's emphatic late strike.

"I think confidence is a big thing in football. And at this club even more, because you know how much you are on the eyes of everyone, so you need to perform always at the highest level to have your confidence," Fernandes told TNT Sports.

"But the main thing is we have to back ourselves, in the dressing room, on the training ground. Everyone has to understand we are here for each other," he added.

Elsewhere, Wilson Odobert struck his first Spurs goals to help the club overturn a first leg deficit against AZ Alkmaar and moved into the last eight of the UEFA Europa League.

Spurs took the lead when Heung-Min Son closed down a clearance and the rebound fell to Dominic Solanke, who teed up Wilson Odobert to score. A superb counterattack finished by James Maddison put Tottenham ahead on aggregate just after half-time, but AZ's Peer Koopmeiners pounced on a loose ball to level the tie again.

However, another end-to-end move ended with Solanke flicking on for Odobert to slot in the hosts' clinching third in the 74th minute.

Manchester United will face Lyon in the quarterfinals while Spurs will take on Eintracht Frankfurt.

