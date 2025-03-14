Holi 2025: This Rajasthan Village Bans Men from Celebrations!

Holi, the festival of colors, is celebrated with immense enthusiasm across India. While every region has its own unique customs, a small village in Rajasthan stands out with an extraordinary tradition—men are completely barred from participating in Holi celebrations. This unusual practice has been observed in Nagar village of Tonk district for over 500 years.

A 500-Year-Old Tradition of Exile

In Nagar village, Holi unfolds in a way unlike anywhere else. On this day, all men above the age of five must leave the village by 10 AM. They make their way to the Chamundeshwari Devi temple on the outskirts, where they spend the entire day in devotion, singing bhajans and performing rituals. Any man who dares to stay back faces immediate exile and the playful wrath of the women.

A Day of Uninhibited Joy for Women

With the men gone, the village transforms into a vibrant arena for women to celebrate Holi without restrictions. From young girls to elderly women, everyone participates wholeheartedly—splashing colors, dancing, and reveling in the spirit of the festival. Some even dress up as men, adding an extra element of fun to the occasion.

Men Return to Face a Playful Punishment

The festivities do not end when men return the next day. As part of the tradition, women welcome them back in a rather unconventional way—by playfully whipping them with leather whips. While it may seem unusual, this practice is all in good spirits and is considered an integral part of the village’s Holi celebrations.

A Festival Like No Other

This rare tradition is deeply rooted in history, originating from the purdah system, which once restricted women from stepping out freely. Holi became the one day when they could break free from such societal constraints and celebrate without hesitation. Over the centuries, the practice has evolved into a unique cultural identity for Nagar village.

As Holi continues to be celebrated in diverse ways across India, this 500-year-old tradition remains a testament to the fascinating and varied heritage of the country.