Eshwarappa called to Delhi, move stirs debate on long-pending appointments in K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 2 (IANS) The BJP high command has called former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa to Delhi on Thursday for an important meeting, stirring a debate on the long-pending appointments to the posts of state party president and Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in Karnataka.

Eshwarappa before leaving for Delhi told reporters at the Bengaluru international airport, “I have been summoned by the central leaders to attend a meeting later in the noon at New Delhi.I am leaving for Delhi with Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan and former minister and BJP MLC Kota Srinivas Poojari.

"Three of us are attending the meeting. But, I don’t have information on why the central leaders have summoned us and the subject matter of the meeting.”

“Once I attend the meeting and discuss the matter, I will come back to you (media) and explain everything,” he stated.

When asked about the meeting being held in connection with the election to the state president's post, Eshwarappa said that he did not know why he had been called.

Last week Bengaluru North MP and former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda was summoned by the BJP high command to the national capital. However, the top central leaders did not meet him. Gowda, who had openly expressed displeasure over the alliance with JD(S), had to return empty-handed from Delhi.

Eshwarappa, a staunch Hindutva leader, is known for his controversial statements. He had stated that the 'Bhagva' flag would be hoisted on the Red Fort in Delhi stirring a huge controversy. Later, following the allegations of commission and incident of suicide of a contractor blaming him for his decision, he was asked to submit resignation from the post of minister in the previous BJP government.

Eshwarappa was denied ticket to contest from Shivamogga city seat in the Assembly elections which witnessed killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and communal strife. BJP’s new face Channabasappa won the seat.

Though former CM Jagadish Shettar and ex-Deputy CM Laxman Savadi joined the Congress following denial of tickets to them, Eshwarappa accepted the decision of the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had later made a personal call to him. Appreciating him for his loyalty to the party had assured that the party would stand behind him

