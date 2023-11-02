Parineeti Chopra celebrates first Karwa Chauth with 'love' Raghav Chadha

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth, after her marriage to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, and shared some love struck photos on the social media, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.

Parineeti had tied the knot with Raghav in a private ceremony on September 24, at a luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped string of photos, in which she can be seen in a blood-red suit. The kurta and palazzo set had golden embroidery on it. She paired the ethnic outfit with a matching dupatta, her pink wedding chooda set, and golden 'chandbaalis' (earwear).She sported mangalsutra and sindoor, alongwith a red bindi.

While, Raghav looked handsome in a yellow kurta, white pajama, and brown Nehru jacket.

The candid pictures shows the couple posing together and laughing their heart out. One photo shows Raghav applying mehndi on his wife's hand.

The last two photo displayed Parineeti and Raghav performing Karwa Chauth rituals. The backdrop of the photos shows beautiful lights and decorations, and the geo tag is of New Delhi.

She captioned the post as: "Happy first Karwa Chauth my love".

Raghav also shared the same set of photos, and wrote: "Happy Karwa Chauth my Paru. Love you to the Moon and back."

Parineeti’s brother Sahaj Chopra dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

For the wedding celebrations, the couple celebrated it in full style and grandeur with dazzling lights at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

To celebrate her marriage and her joy, Parineeti had also recorded her own song tiled 'O Piya’, a romantic mellifluous track which was both her ode to joy, and mark of her giddiness and delight upon taking the first steps to a new chapter in her life.

The wedding of the couple was attended by some of the most prominent people including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former tennis player Sania Mirza.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.