Serie A: Endrick sinks Botafogo as Palmeiras heat up title race

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 2 (IANS) Teenage forward Endrick Felipe scored two second-half goals as Palmeiras rallied from three goals behind to beat leaders Botafogo 4-3 in Brazil's Serie A championship.

Carlos Eduardo gave the hosts the lead when his deflected effort flew into the bottom right corner after Victor Sa's cross from the left wing, Xinhua reports.

Danilo Pinheiro doubled the advantage on the half hour with a dipping 25-yard drive into the top-left corner following Marcal's corner.

Botafogo appeared to be cruising to a comfortable victory when Junior Santos tapped home from close range on the counterattack with 36 minutes gone.

Palmeiras had other ideas, however. Endrick reduced the deficit four minutes after halftime by sprinting past four defenders before slotting a low finish past goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Botafogo were reduced to 10 men in the 76th minute as Adryelson was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Breno Lopes.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Rio de Janeiro outfit continued to threaten in attack and Tiquinho Soares was awarded a penalty after he was tripped by Rony Barbosa.

But Soares's timid shot was saved by goalkeeper Weverton as Palmeiras refused to surrender.

Endrick was involved in most of Palmeiras' most dangerous attacking moves and the 17-year-old struck his team's second goal by showing sublime control before rifling home a left-footed shot from outside the 18-yard box.

Palmeiras suddenly had the momentum and Jose Lopez put them on level terms by nodding home after Gustavo Gomez's headed cross in the 89th minute.

The reigning Brazilian Serie A champions completed a remarkable turnaround in the ninth minute of stoppage time when Murilo Cerqueira connected with Raphael Veiga's floating free-kick before prodding in a close-range shot into the near corner.

The result cut Botafogo's lead to three points, though they have a game in hand over second-placed Palmeiras.

