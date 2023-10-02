Eradicate sense of animosity, says Haryana Guv on Gandhi Jayanti

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (IANS) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Monday said to eradicate the sense of animosity, which is spreading among people, and foster brotherhood and mutual peace, the globe must follow the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi.

The Governor was speaking on the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation organised at Haryana Raj Bhavan here.

He paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by offering floral tributes to his portrait.

Dattatraya also paid tributes to the second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also paid tribute to Father of the Nation, saying his ideals of “inclusivity, social justice and equality” have remained “relevant even today”.

The Chief Minister called upon the youth to follow Mahatma Gandhi's footsteps and take a pledge to strive for the development of the nation and the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.