Army Chief embarks on visit to Tanzania

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday embarked on an official visit to Tanzania for strengthening defence ties between the two countries , the Ministry of Defence said.

The ministry said that Army Chief’s visit is for the reinforcing the long-standing defence ties between the two countries.

It said that he will engage in discussions and meetings with a host of dignitaries and senior officers from Tanzania.

“During his visit, the COAS is likely to call on the President of the Union Republic of Tanzania Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan,” the Ministry of Defence said.

It said that the Army Chief will also meet with Defence Minister Stergomena Lawrence Tax and the Chief of Defence Force General Jacob John Mkunda.

It said that the Army Chief will also be visiting Zanzibar and call on Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi. In addition, interaction with the Commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade General Saidi Hamisi Saidi is also scheduled.

General Manoj Pande will also be addressing the National Defence College and interacting with Major General Wilbert Augustine Ibuge Commandant and the faculty. Additionally, a meeting with Brigadier General Stephen Justice Mnkande, Commandant of the Command and Staff College, Duluti is also planned during the visit.

The visit also coincides with the 2nd India Tanzania Mini DEFEXPO being conducted at Dar-es-Salaam which will showcase the growing prowess of the Indigenous defence industry complex of India.

Ministry of Defence said that the bilateral defence relationship between India and Tanzania has been robust and thriving. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation in October 2003 laid a strong foundation. This cooperation was further underscored by the second meeting of the India-Tanzania Joint Defence Cooperation Committee held in Arusha, Tanzania on 28th and 29th June this year.

The ministry said that both the Indian and Tanzanian Army offer vacancies for each other in professional military courses. This has helped the personnel from both countries build strong bonds, exchange ideas and share best practices. The Tanzanian Army has been consistently participating in the UN Peacekeeping training in India over the last five years. Similarly, a Training Team of the Indian Army has been deployed at Command and Staff College, Duluti since year 2017.

It said that the Tanzanian military delegations have been regularly visiting India symbolising the deep military cooperation between both countries.

“This visit further consolidates the high-level bilateral defence engagements and close defence ties shared between India and Tanzania. The visit promises to not just celebrate the existing collaborations but also pave the way for a stronger future partnership,” the ministry said.

